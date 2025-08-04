Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

