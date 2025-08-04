Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 4.0%
Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.89.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.