Analysts Issue Forecasts for Houlihan Lokey Q3 Earnings

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

HLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $189.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.86. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $137.99 and a 12-month high of $198.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.04.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.07 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39,574.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 686,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,500,000 after buying an additional 684,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,815,000 after acquiring an additional 573,745 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $81,420,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $46,236,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,946.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total value of $914,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670. Insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

