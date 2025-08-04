Analysts Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target at $310.69

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $300.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $256.47 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.33.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

