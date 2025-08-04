Analysts Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target at $93.25

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $94.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 378.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $97.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

