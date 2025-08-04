Analysts Set Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Target Price at $71.50

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of ELS opened at $60.29 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.74%.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,644.64. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 874.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

