Analysts Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) PT at $100.92

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.92.

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IR opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

