Analysts Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Target Price at $239.79

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505,548 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,594,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,745 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 551.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,224,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,146 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32,120.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $197.76 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $196.27 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.39. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.