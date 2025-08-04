Analysts Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Price Target at $91.10

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.0%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

