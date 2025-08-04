Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Price Target at $117.13

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

TFII stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in TFI International by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,345,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in TFI International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

