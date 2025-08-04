Analyzing Pearson (NYSE:PSO) & Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) and Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pearson and Lionsgate Studios”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pearson $4.54 billion 2.15 $554.61 million $0.94 15.91 Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion 0.55 -$128.50 million ($0.43) -14.07

Analyst Recommendations

Pearson has higher revenue and earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pearson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pearson and Lionsgate Studios, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pearson 0 0 1 1 3.50 Lionsgate Studios 0 4 5 1 2.70

Pearson presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.32%. Lionsgate Studios has a consensus price target of $8.81, indicating a potential upside of 45.66%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than Pearson.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Pearson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pearson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pearson and Lionsgate Studios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pearson N/A N/A N/A Lionsgate Studios -4.02% N/A -0.44%

Risk & Volatility

Pearson has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate Studios has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pearson beats Lionsgate Studios on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education. The Assessment & Qualifications segment offers Pearson VUE, US student assessment, clinical assessment, UK GCSE, and A levels and international academic qualifications and associated courseware. The Virtual Learning segment provides virtual schools and online program management services. The English Language Learning segment offers Pearson test of English, institutional courseware, and English online solutions. The Workforce Skills offers BTEC, GED, TalentLens, Faethm, Credly, Pearson college, and apprenticeships. The Higher Education segment engages in the US, Canadian, and international higher education courseware businesses. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

