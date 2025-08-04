Analyzing Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank N/A N/A N/A First Foundation -13.94% -0.73% -0.05%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Foundation 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Signature Bank and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Foundation has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.07%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Signature Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Signature Bank and First Foundation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $2.70 billion 0.01 $1.34 billion N/A N/A First Foundation $69.21 million 5.72 -$92.41 million ($1.41) -3.41

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation.

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 120.7%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. First Foundation pays out -2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Signature Bank has a beta of 11.21, suggesting that its stock price is 1,021% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

