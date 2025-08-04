Analyzing Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Free Report) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Suncrest Bank alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A Southside Bancshares 19.40% 11.10% 1.06%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56 Southside Bancshares $260.02 million 3.32 $88.49 million $2.82 10.16

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Southside Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Suncrest Bank and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Southside Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.12%. Given Southside Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Suncrest Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suncrest Bank

(Get Free Report)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration of irrevocable, revocable, and testamentary trusts, estate administration, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides retirement and employee benefit accounts, including plans and profit sharing plans; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers various banking services through branches, drive-thru facilities, automated teller machines, and interactive teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncrest Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncrest Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.