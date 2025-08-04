Analyzing United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 17.07% 8.46% 0.92% First Hawaiian 21.45% 9.29% 1.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and First Hawaiian”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $65.46 million 2.23 $14.78 million $0.66 12.64 First Hawaiian $1.17 billion 2.56 $230.13 million $1.94 12.23

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. First Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Security Bancshares and First Hawaiian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Hawaiian 4 3 0 0 1.43

First Hawaiian has a consensus price target of $27.64, suggesting a potential upside of 16.49%. Given First Hawaiian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. United Security Bancshares pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. United Security Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats United Security Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and construction lending, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers wealth management, personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, investment management, retirement planning, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.