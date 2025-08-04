Angi (ANGI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Angi to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter.
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $245.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. Angi had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, analysts expect Angi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Angi Price Performance
Shares of ANGI stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. Angi has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Angi
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
