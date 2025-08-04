Angi (ANGI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Angi to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $245.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. Angi had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, analysts expect Angi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. Angi has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Several research analysts have commented on ANGI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Angi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

