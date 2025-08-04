Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7%

APLS stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.91 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 116.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 128,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,671.50. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 137,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $2,775,418.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,433 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,912.27. The trade was a 28.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,090 shares of company stock worth $3,403,832 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,130,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,551,000 after acquiring an additional 84,331 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,661,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,076,000 after acquiring an additional 184,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,426 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.