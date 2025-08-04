AppFolio’s (APPF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $350.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $319.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $320.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.47.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Donald Casey III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.73 per share, for a total transaction of $870,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,086.88. This trade represents a 16.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Erin Barat sold 4,682 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total transaction of $1,066,512.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,363.54. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and sold 14,639 shares worth $3,433,222. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in AppFolio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in AppFolio by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in AppFolio by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AppFolio by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

