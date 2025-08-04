Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. China Renaissance started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

