Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

AAPL stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 32,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

