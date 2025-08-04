Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.25.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.