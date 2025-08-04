Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAPL. Barclays set a $173.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.37 and its 200 day moving average is $213.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,532,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

