Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 573,627.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after buying an additional 205,656,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 25,934.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after buying an additional 59,835,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,532,608,000 after buying an additional 49,168,843 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

