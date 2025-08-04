Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.25.

Apple Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Apple by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 27,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

