Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.71 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.25.
Apple Stock Down 2.5%
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Apple by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 27,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
