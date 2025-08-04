Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $75.41.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

