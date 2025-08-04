Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.08.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other news, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 95,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $1,016,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 40,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $522,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 256,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,819.01. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,960 shares of company stock worth $4,018,019. 7.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 167,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,859 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

