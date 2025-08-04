Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of ACRE opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

