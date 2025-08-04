Argent Trust Co Acquires 2,818 Shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 422,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,426,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 28,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSWC. Citigroup raised Capital Southwest to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities raised Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley raised Capital Southwest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.1934 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

