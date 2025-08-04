Argent Trust Co Buys 736 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stag Industrial by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stag Industrial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Stag Industrial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This trade represents a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Stag Industrial stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.91. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.32%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

