Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 202,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 69,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$6.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.14.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Argentina Lithium & Energy
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.