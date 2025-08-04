ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKF opened at $50.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.50. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

