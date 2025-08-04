ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 33.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.77 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,720.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

