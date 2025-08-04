Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – August 1st

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, and Snowflake are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies primarily engaged in developing, producing, or applying AI technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the growth potential and market opportunities driven by advances in AI across sectors like semiconductors, cloud computing, software services, and robotics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.50. 21,627,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,030,625. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,909. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $15.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,908,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,366. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $229.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 1.22.

