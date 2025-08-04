ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASGN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Get ASGN alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASGN

ASGN Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE ASGN opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.98. ASGN has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $101.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.64 million. ASGN had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in ASGN by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 47,970.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,500,000 after buying an additional 65,719 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 13.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 665,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,971,000 after buying an additional 78,794 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in ASGN by 105.5% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASGN

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.