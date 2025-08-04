Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 320.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $111,627,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,048,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,412,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after acquiring an additional 396,666 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 704,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,527,000 after acquiring an additional 372,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,514,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after acquiring an additional 271,163 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $68.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

