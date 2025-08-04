Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

