Assetmark Inc. Has $172,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,289,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,429,000 after acquiring an additional 86,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 486,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $98.99 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

