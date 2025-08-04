Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,255 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $91.79 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

