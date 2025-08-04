Assetmark Inc. Sells 32,035 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,035 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Transactions at Urban Edge Properties

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $488,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

