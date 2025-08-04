Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Shares of ASB opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $300,157.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,004.25. This represents a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 58,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Associated Banc by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

