ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Raised to $92.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp cut ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price objective on ATI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised ATI to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $76.64 on Friday. ATI has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $4,196,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 356,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,924,234.34. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,486. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $1,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ATI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 902,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ATI by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ATI by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

