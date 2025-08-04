Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its price target upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AUPH stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

