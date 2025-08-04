Automotive Stocks To Research – August 1st

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, and Costco Wholesale are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicles and related components. This category includes major automakers, parts suppliers, and service providers across the automotive value chain. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to the industry’s performance and potential growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,089,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,062,609. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.03.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.34. 43,623,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,577,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.48. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,337,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,424,163. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $248.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,254,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,221,992. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $15.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $953.38. 1,188,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $984.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $983.58. The company has a market cap of $422.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.23.

