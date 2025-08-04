Avalon Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of XBI opened at $85.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

