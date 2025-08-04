Avalon Trust Co Sells 388 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avalon Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,234,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.