AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVB. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $240.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.43.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $184.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.35. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 604,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 33.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Stories

