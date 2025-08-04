Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,916 Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period.

Get abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $140.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.33. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $146.26.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.