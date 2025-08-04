Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 717.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.50.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

