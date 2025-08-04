Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 1.1%

AGM stock opened at $170.29 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a twelve month low of $159.64 and a twelve month high of $217.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.34.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.19. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $140,045.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,416.09. The trade was a 23.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total value of $67,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,751 shares in the company, valued at $336,647.26. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

