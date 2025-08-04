Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $720,000 Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $255,049.76. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE RHP opened at $92.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.46%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

