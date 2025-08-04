Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $581,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,706.52. This represents a 6.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $351,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,104.24. This represents a 13.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Down 3.2%

BLKB opened at $65.28 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $88.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $281.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLKB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLKB

About Blackbaud

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.