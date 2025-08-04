Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $770,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 376.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 359,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 283,758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000.

KOCT stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $102.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.58.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

